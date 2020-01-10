BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $45,540.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 284.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded up 304.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $62,451.00 and approximately $45,540.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.26 or 0.01866948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00183659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00027599 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00118855 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.