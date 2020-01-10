Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Hits New 12-Month High at $141.97

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 141.97 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 141.97 ($1.87), with a volume of 127003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.85).

The stock has a market capitalization of $526.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.42.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

