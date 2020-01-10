Boralex (TSE:BLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.40

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$25.40 and last traded at C$25.40, with a volume of 16808 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.16.

BLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Boralex from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Boralex from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Boralex from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.12. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.31.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$99.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -578.95%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

