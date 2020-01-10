Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

BPFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ BPFH traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.12. 11,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.14. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $12.37.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 20,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $231,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 71.2% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,518,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 631,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 25.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,660,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,041,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

