Brokerages Set Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) PT at $22.33

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Career Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Career Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 9,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $145,402.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Career Education by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,374,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,427,000 after purchasing an additional 279,486 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Career Education by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Career Education by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after acquiring an additional 382,842 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,452,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Career Education by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 710,414 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.39. Career Education has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Career Education had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Career Education will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

