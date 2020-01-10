Brokerages Set TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Price Target at $4.00

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of TNP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. 1,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,812. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $398.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 49.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 42.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 2.4% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 444,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

