Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.93. 4,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,430. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 109.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

