Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.
Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.93. 4,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,430. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 109.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.
