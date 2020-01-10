Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Calavo Growers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.33.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.41. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $75.78 and a 52 week high of $100.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.47, for a total transaction of $94,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 17,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,482,376.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,764,701.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calavo Growers (CVGW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.