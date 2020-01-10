Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.82% from the stock’s current price.

PHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on shares of Phreesia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NYSE PHR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,212. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $48,960,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $29,435,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,955,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,848,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

