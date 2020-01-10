Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $178.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.57.

Shares of CSL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.68. The stock had a trading volume of 59,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,934. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $103.49 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Also, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. Insiders sold 63,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

