Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $178.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.57.
Shares of CSL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.68. The stock had a trading volume of 59,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,934. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $103.49 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.
In related news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Also, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. Insiders sold 63,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,932,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
