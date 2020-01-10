Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.51. 105,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.77 and its 200-day moving average is $134.14. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.