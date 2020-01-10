Centauri (CTX) Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Centauri coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Centauri has a total market capitalization of $36,944.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.93 or 0.05923394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027399 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00036179 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001812 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

CTX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,383,228 coins and its circulating supply is 45,670,555 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24 . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

