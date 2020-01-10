CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$130.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GIB.A. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CGI from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price objective on CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$110.65.

GIB.A stock traded down C$0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$111.81. 151,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,117. CGI has a 52-week low of C$80.27 and a 52-week high of C$111.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$109.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.80.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

