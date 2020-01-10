Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLTW. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

WLTW traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.82. 4,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.08. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $150.70 and a 52-week high of $206.29.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 3,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $596,486.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,537.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,220. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

