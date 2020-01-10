Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $17.52 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 88,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,273,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $180.30. 8,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.32 and a 1-year high of $182.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.14 and its 200 day moving average is $161.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

