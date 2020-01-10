Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.89. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $62.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Nomura started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.32.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

