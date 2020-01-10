Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $33.77 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.16.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,445,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,516,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.71 and a 200-day moving average of $234.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1,357.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $310.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

