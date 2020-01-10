Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,936,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,210,000 after purchasing an additional 321,957 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,867,000 after buying an additional 70,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,080,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,242,000 after buying an additional 68,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $166.07. 107,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,504. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $166.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.06 and a 200 day moving average of $157.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

