Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $24,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,373,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,231,417,000 after purchasing an additional 909,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,736,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,983,748,000 after purchasing an additional 536,568 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,698,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,288,536,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 32,251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $207.53. The stock had a trading volume of 317,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,530. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.79. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $143.01 and a 1-year high of $213.25. The stock has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.18.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

