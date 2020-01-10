Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 1,108 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Fortive by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $331,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $2,040,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 19.1% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 701,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after buying an additional 112,327 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $13,317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

NYSE FTV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.26. 14,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,936. Fortive Corp has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.70 and its 200-day moving average is $73.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Fortive had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.