Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.65. 30,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,971. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $315.57 and a 52 week high of $377.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.73.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

