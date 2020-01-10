Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 4,390 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned about 0.05% of Church & Dwight worth $8,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 145.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.08. 237,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,746. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total transaction of $1,355,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

