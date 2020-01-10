Citigroup Begins Coverage on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $385.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ILMN. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $340.69.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $336.19. 267,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,263. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $325.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.80. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Illumina has a 12-month low of $263.30 and a 12-month high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $57,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Samad sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $285,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 67,829.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $832,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,377 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,315,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $400,182,000 after acquiring an additional 517,226 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,124 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $229,115,000 after acquiring an additional 336,821 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Illumina by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,371,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $504,766,000 after acquiring an additional 188,763 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in Illumina by 481.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 109,334 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,251,000 after acquiring an additional 90,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.