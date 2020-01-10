Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

CLPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Clipper Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Clipper Realty and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of CLPR stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.39. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,159. The stock has a market cap of $190.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $13.87.

In other Clipper Realty news, CEO David Bistricer purchased 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $110,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,058 shares in the company, valued at $42,267,213.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard M. Lorber acquired 13,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $134,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 44,656 shares of company stock valued at $444,616. 32.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Clipper Realty during the third quarter worth about $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 69.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

