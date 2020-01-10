CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Lowered by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,770 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CME Group worth $73,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,616,000 after acquiring an additional 328,318 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 18,355.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,631,000 after buying an additional 3,220,982 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in CME Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,340,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CME Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,191,000 after buying an additional 200,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,097,000 after buying an additional 388,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.81. 69,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,327. The company has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $161.05 and a 52 week high of $224.91.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

