Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Position Reduced by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,762,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the quarter. Community Trust Bancorp comprises 9.4% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.10% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $82,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $442,800.00. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,355. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $820.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

