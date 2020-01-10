Community Trust & Investment Co. Cuts Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,874,020,000 after buying an additional 2,923,497 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 449.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,322,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,467 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Southern by 126.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 22.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,096 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.77.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,102,254 shares of company stock valued at $132,226,126. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

