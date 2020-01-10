Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $17.27 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Trust & Investment Co. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,402 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 2.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on T. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,377,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,356,416. The company has a market capitalization of $283.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

