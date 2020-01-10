Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 107,074 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Community Trust & Investment Co. reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,074 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 3.3% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bank of America by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,060,331 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,666,000 after purchasing an additional 573,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,678,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,383,000 after purchasing an additional 627,776 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

BAC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.84. The stock had a trading volume of 998,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,600,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

