Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 3,423 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,880,000 after purchasing an additional 411,655 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,898,000 after purchasing an additional 46,928 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 8,442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,189,000 after purchasing an additional 174,165 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $303,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.59. The stock had a trading volume of 97,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,848. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.14. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup cut their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.