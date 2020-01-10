Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CL King initiated coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Compass Minerals International to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of CMP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. 3,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,478. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.89 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 149.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 132,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,448 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 102.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 581.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.