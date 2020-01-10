ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.96. 98,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,261,712. The company has a market cap of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

