Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) PT Lowered to $208.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $208.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on STZ. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.45.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $191.33. 186,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,665. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $155.56 and a one year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.0% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 150.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.