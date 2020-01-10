Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Coty’s shares have lagged the industry in the last three months. The company’s Consumer Beauty segment has been posting soft organic sales for a while now. The segment continued to be under pressure in the first quarter of fiscal 2020, wherein revenues dropped 13.5% while LFL sales declined 9.7%. Results were hurt by declines in Younique, which was divested on September, 2019. Nevertheless, the company is focused on reiving Consumer Beauty segment as part of its transformation plans. Moreover, Coty is gaining from its turnaround plans and Luxury unit, which was strong in first-quarter fiscal 2020. During the quarter, the Luxury unit gained from growth in ALMEA and Europe regions, along with strength in the fragrance category. Also, the company’s operating margin continued benefiting from enhanced gross margin and fixed cost control.”

COTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price target on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 339,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. Coty has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. Coty’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Coty by 53.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Coty by 21.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coty in the third quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

