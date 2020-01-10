Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to Buy by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CPG has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.34.

Shares of CPG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 25,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. The firm had revenue of $582.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 72.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 107.9% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

