CROAT Trading Down 21.3% Over Last Week (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, CROAT has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $71,600.00 and $30.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,334,784 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

