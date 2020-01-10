Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 25,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 510,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 143.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.51 during midday trading on Friday. 4,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

