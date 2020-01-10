Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 380 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.32. 155,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,341. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $234.85 and a 12-month high of $300.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.4285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

