Curbstone Financial Management Corp Grows Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 221,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 75,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $43.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

