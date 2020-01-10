Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.54 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,442 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. 13,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,650. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.07 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4665 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Schwab US Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

