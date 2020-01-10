Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,718 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 889.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 55.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after buying an additional 842,348 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 113.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $111,263,000 after buying an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.45. The company had a trading volume of 261,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.19.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

