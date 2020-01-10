Cypress Capital Group Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total value of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,239,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Edward Jones cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,238. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $205.75 and a 12-month high of $307.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

