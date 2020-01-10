Cypress Capital Group Boosts Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,803 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $152,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $240,000.

LMBS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $51.90. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,133. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

