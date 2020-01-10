Cypress Capital Group Decreases Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $650,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,892,000 after acquiring an additional 283,790 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,634,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $360,616,000 after purchasing an additional 163,911 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,231,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,699,000 after purchasing an additional 254,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,554,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $63.76. 20,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,110. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $56.75 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

