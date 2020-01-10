Cypress Capital Group Has $12.03 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.13. The company had a trading volume of 937,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,384. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $147.84. The stock has a market cap of $381.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average is $134.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

