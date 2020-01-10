Cypress Capital Group Has $2.95 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.74. 152,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,772,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

