Cypress Capital Group Has $5.21 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 97,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,241. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $122.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.