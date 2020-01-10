Cypress Capital Group Sells 290 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 820,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 56.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.04. 56,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

