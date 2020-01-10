Dart Group (LON:DTG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,577.70

Dart Group PLC (LON:DTG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,577.70 and traded as high as $1,675.00. Dart Group shares last traded at $1,675.00, with a volume of 195,672 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Dart Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,710 ($22.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dart Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Dart Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,591.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,090.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.34.

Dart Group (LON:DTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 187 ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dart Group PLC will post 9555.0001276 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Dart Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,358 ($17.86), for a total transaction of £4,277,700 ($5,627,071.82).

Dart Group Company Profile (LON:DTG)

Dart Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel, and distribution and logistics businesses in Europe. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, non-ticket retail, and warehousing and distribution activities.

