Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DKL. ValuEngine upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Delek Logistics Partners stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $813.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. Delek Logistics Partners has a one year low of $27.76 and a one year high of $34.12.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $137.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.77 million. Analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $25,936.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 323,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

